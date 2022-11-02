DA Davidson Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Onto Innovation in a research note issued on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst H. Chung now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $5.28 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.26. The consensus estimate for Onto Innovation’s current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $70.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.17. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $106.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

