DA Davidson Weighs in on Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Harley-Davidson in a report issued on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the company will earn $4.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.55. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.67 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $44.08 on Monday. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,865,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,758,000. H Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 12,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,440,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,032,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,536,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,553,000 after purchasing an additional 270,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In related news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN bought 25,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 508,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,815,397.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN purchased 25,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.94 per share, with a total value of $1,002,705.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 508,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,815,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at $50,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

