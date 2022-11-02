Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 378 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 198.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,338.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

MTD opened at $1,280.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,197.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,231.06. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.83, for a total transaction of $593,473.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55 shares in the company, valued at $72,535.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.83, for a total transaction of $593,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,535.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $13,604,708. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.