Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 249.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDXX. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.38.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $394.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $664.70.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $860.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 104.47%. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

