Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,564,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,671 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,527,000 after purchasing an additional 900,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,157,799,000 after purchasing an additional 752,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eaton Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.46.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $151.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.56. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

