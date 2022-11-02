Dakota Wealth Management Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $81.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.33.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

