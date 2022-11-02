Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $649,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 119,599 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 46,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Shares of KO stock opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average of $61.76. The company has a market cap of $257.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

