Dakota Wealth Management Has $543,000 Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 111.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,348,000 after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.8% during the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,487,000 after acquiring an additional 278,715 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 401,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,273,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 299,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,644,000 after buying an additional 18,812 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWV stock opened at $223.19 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $201.82 and a 1 year high of $280.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.58.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.