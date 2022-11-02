Dakota Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $298.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.70. The company has a market capitalization of $147.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $352.18.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.11.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.