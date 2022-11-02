Dakota Wealth Management Sells 3,802 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $348.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.73 and its 200 day moving average is $317.05. The company has a market capitalization of $118.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.93 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 801,089 shares of company stock worth $25,938,326. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

