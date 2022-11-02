DAO Maker Price Tops $1.28 on Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One DAO Maker token can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00006210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $159.84 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,956,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

