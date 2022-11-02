Daseke (DSKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). Daseke had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $481.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.80 million. On average, analysts expect Daseke to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. Daseke has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $382.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 109.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 119.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares during the period. 43.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daseke Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.