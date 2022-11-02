Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Short Interest Up 8.4% in October

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,220,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the September 30th total of 11,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.96.

Datadog Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,502,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Datadog has a 1-year low of $75.54 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,088.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 4,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $473,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,407.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,932 shares of company stock valued at $7,311,763 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

