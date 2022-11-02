Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $75.13

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $75.13 and last traded at $75.22, with a volume of 145004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Raymond James reduced their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.96.

Datadog Stock Down 5.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7,556.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,763,761.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,182 shares of company stock valued at $5,252,563. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 12.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Datadog by 508.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 46,436 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 16.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Datadog by 28,466.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Datadog by 2.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

