David Spector Sells 40,735 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) CEO David Spector sold 40,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $2,209,466.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,136.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, David Spector sold 45,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $2,636,100.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 1.9 %

PFSI stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.38. The stock had a trading volume of 547,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,754. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.33. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $1.06. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $511.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 65,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $855,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

