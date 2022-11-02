DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DCP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DCP Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $40.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.63. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other DCP Midstream news, Director Clifford Todd Denton sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $107,882.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $107,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 1,475.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,752,000 after buying an additional 1,416,254 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 181.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 927,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,112,000 after buying an additional 597,753 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 209.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 675,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after buying an additional 456,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 12.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,031,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,728,000 after buying an additional 337,227 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 23.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,611,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,661,000 after buying an additional 306,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

