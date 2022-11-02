Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.37% and a negative net margin of 231.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DCPH stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $20.88.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DCPH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,587 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $48,454.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,582.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

