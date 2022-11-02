Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.47 and last traded at $16.52. 4,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,119,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on DCPH. JMP Securities raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.37% and a negative net margin of 231.99%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,587 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $48,454.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,582.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 422.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 61,351 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

