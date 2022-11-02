DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 549000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

DeepMarkit Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.25.

DeepMarkit Company Profile

DeepMarkit Corp. engages in the development and operation of digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's DeepMarkit platform offers various promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.

