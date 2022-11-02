Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is Parnassus Investments LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,686,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,329 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 2.6% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,104,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $391.33. 15,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,545. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The company has a market cap of $118.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.58.

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,750 shares of company stock worth $5,003,431 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

