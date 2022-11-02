Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 450.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 132.0% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DAL stock opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.73 and a beta of 1.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.
