Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 450.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 132.0% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.9 %

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Melius started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.73 and a beta of 1.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.