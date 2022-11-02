DeltaFi Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,829.00 (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0804 or 0.00000392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaFi has a total market cap of $86.08 million and $5,829.00 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeltaFi has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi launched on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

