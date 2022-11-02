Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Trading 8.5% Higher

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.88 and last traded at $31.42. 17,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,047,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.66 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 252.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $74,844.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $74,844.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,576 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $85,574.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 467,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,529,386.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,657 shares of company stock worth $1,566,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 280.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Stories

