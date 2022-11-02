Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.22, but opened at $11.67. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Denny’s shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 4,482 shares.

DENN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush upgraded Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CL King began coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

Institutional Trading of Denny’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,599,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,275,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,667,000 after buying an additional 107,642 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,192,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after buying an additional 30,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after buying an additional 94,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $671.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.69 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 53.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

