Dero Achieves Market Cap of $58.57 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Dero has a market cap of $58.57 million and approximately $303,018.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $4.51 or 0.00022371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,147.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000634 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00023199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00297457 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00113711 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.50 or 0.00727118 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.11 or 0.00561394 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00228892 BTC.

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,993,835 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

