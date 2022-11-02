Dero Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Dero has a total market capitalization of $59.49 million and approximately $293,657.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00022354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,482.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022730 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00295859 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00116481 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.62 or 0.00725613 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.74 or 0.00569981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00230328 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,993,360 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

