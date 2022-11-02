Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Boosts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

NYSE BDX traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $232.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,922. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.67 and a 200-day moving average of $246.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

