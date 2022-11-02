Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys 134 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,684 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $464,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,181 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $99.11. 27,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,407,843. The company has a market capitalization of $173.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Erste Group Bank lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

