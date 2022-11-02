Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys 137 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.78. 38,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,756. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.71. The company has a market cap of $136.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

