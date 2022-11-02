Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Grows Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 488.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,694 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $83,028,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 293.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $144,464,000 after buying an additional 1,383,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MU traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.47. The stock had a trading volume of 105,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,800,754. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average is $60.65.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

