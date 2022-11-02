Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Michael J. Katz sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,191,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,387,529.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,846 shares of company stock valued at $25,483,190. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.80.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $150.65. 36,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,640,089. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $154.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.33. The stock has a market cap of $187.43 billion, a PE ratio of 124.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

