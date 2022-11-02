Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total value of $2,532,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,804,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total value of $2,532,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,804,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.47. 2,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,609. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.95. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

