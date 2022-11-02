Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases 167 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 116.6% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 195.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 85.1% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $94.44. 7,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,557. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNST. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

