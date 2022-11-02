Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases 648 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.10. 8,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,840. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.17.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

