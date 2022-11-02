Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Raises Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 41.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.2% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.0% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $4,067,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $299,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KHC. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $38.40. 25,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,614,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.95.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

