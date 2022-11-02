Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 995 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 39.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.29. 22,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.49. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $119.84.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

