Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 527 Price Target

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) received a GBX 527 ($6.37) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 225.15% from the company’s previous close.

BP.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.65) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.40) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 510 ($6.16) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

Shares of LON BP.B traded down GBX 3.92 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 162.08 ($1.96). 3,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,588. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 52 week low of GBX 162 ($1.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 193 ($2.33). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 171.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 174.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of £32.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27.

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

