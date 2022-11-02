Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Price Target to €9.00

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €8.00 ($8.00) to €9.00 ($9.00) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €12.80 ($12.80) to €11.50 ($11.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Nokian Renkaat Oyj alerts:

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Trading Down 11.6 %

Shares of NKRKY stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.94. 2,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,856. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.