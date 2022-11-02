Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target to $55.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price objective on Cedar Fair in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average is $44.07. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.60. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $509.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.50 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 4.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 772.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

