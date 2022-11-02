dForce USD Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,751.00 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 2nd. dForce USD has a total market cap of $202.38 million and approximately $2,751.00 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00004926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00034635 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00023058 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00294099 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001288 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003001 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00018676 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000328 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.95019909 USD and is down -4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $2,859.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

