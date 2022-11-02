Digital Turbine (APPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Digital Turbine to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Digital Turbine has set its Q2 guidance at $0.32-0.34 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.68 million. On average, analysts expect Digital Turbine to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on APPS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

