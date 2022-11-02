Dinesh M. Kumar Sells 30,000 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $401,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,147,226 shares in the company, valued at $15,361,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 752,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,866. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $366.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.69 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 47.96% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

