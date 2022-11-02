Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Distribution Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $321.34 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Distribution Solutions Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DSGR stock opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. Distribution Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $25.66 and a 52-week high of $57.80. The company has a market capitalization of $602.34 million, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14.

Lawson Products, Inc sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations market. It sells its products to customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

