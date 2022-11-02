DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.88% of DMC Global worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BOOM opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34. DMC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $422.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.41. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $165.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DMC Global news, Director Robert A. Cohen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $187,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,156.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

