Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Up 81.1% This Week

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 81.1% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $17.32 billion and $4.62 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00023193 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00300883 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001327 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002995 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00018855 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

