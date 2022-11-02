Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Up 9.3% in October

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolphin Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLPN. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 171.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 26,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 59.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 275,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,297 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 9.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on Dolphin Entertainment from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Dolphin Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Dolphin Entertainment stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,546. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

