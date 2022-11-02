Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LPG stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,790. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dorian LPG has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $18.71.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 31.56%. Equities analysts expect that Dorian LPG will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,750,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 387,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,975,310 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,746,133 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,770,000 after buying an additional 87,492 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,506,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,319,000 after purchasing an additional 71,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 40,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 196,749 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 35.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 359,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 93,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

