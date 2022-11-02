Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 244,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 138,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.64 price objective on shares of Doubleview Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Doubleview Gold Trading Up 5.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.09 million and a PE ratio of -33.44.

About Doubleview Gold

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with ten mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia.

