Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Douglas Dynamics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.65-$2.05 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.65-2.05 EPS.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.33 million, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.90. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $45.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

