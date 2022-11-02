DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stock Price Up 0.6%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 548,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,855,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DouYu International to $1.55 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in DouYu International by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,521,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 267,755 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,320,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 826,716 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,276,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,140 shares during the period. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

