DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stock Price Up 0.6%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 548,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,855,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.
Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DouYu International to $1.55 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.
About DouYu International
DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.
